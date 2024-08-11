'I'm too hyped' - Demi Vollering feels stronger than last year ahead of Tour de France defence

Dutch rider reconned Alpe d'Huez three times

TOPSHOT Team SD Worxs Dutch rider Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leaders yellow jersey at the end of the eighth and final stage out of 8 of the second edition of the Womens Tour de France cycling race an 226 km individual time trial between Pau and Pau southwestern France on July 30 2023 Photo by Jeff PACHOUD AFP Photo by JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images
2023 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering sat in front of the international press with all smiles and an air of confidence as she answered questions about her yellow-jersey defence at the upcoming Tour de France Femmes that begins on Monday on home soil in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. 

She said that while she feels stronger than last year, she will wait until the race hits the mountains before making any predictions about her chances of winning two overall titles in a row on the finale stage 8 atop Alpe d'Huez.

