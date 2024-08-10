The main talking points ahead of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

By ,
published

Cyclingnews analyses some of the biggest storylines heading into the third edition of the race

PAU FRANCE JULY 30 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow leader jersey celebrates at finish line as final overall winner during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 Stage 8 a 226km individual time trial stage from Pau to Pau UCIWWT on July 30 2023 in Pau France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift promises to be a memorable one, with the first foreign Grand Depart in the Netherlands, more chances to take stage wins at cycling's biggest race and a historic finale up Alpe d'Huez all on the menu.

Flat routes in The Hague and Rotterdam, a double stage on day two and a Classics parcours en route to Liège bring the race back into France on day four before the GC action looks set to kick off right from the Vosges to Le Grand Bornand and on the famous 21 bends up l'Alpe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.