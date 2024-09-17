'I'm only human' - Primož Roglič considered cycling future after latest Tour de France abandon

Primož Roglič has revealed that he considered his future in cycling after the crash that saw him abandon this year’s Tour de France with a fractured vertebra. It was the third time in as many participations that the Slovenian had been forced out of the Tour due to injuries sustained in a crash.

Roglič last completed the Tour in 2020, when he led the race for eleven days only to lose the yellow jersey to compatriot Tadej Pogacar in the final time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles. Like in 2020 and 2021, Roglič recovered from this year’s Tour disappointment to win the Vuelta a España, but he told Slovenian newspaper Delo that his very future in cycling was far from a certainty in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“When it happened to me again, which it did, my thoughts went in the direction of what do I need this for, I don't need to be part of the cycling world anymore and suffer all this,” Roglič said. “After all, I'm only human.”

Roglič withdrew from the Tour after crashing heavily in the finale of stage 12 to Villeneuve-sur-Lot, and he was later diagnosed with a fracture in his lower back. With the Vuelta a little over a month away, Roglič was unsure if it was wise to try to return to competition so quickly.

“The key was that I didn't want to jeopardise my health by returning to training, but I was advised that the only obstacle would be the pain, which would not go away for some time. At that time, I was quite happy, because I perceived it as nothing bad and I could keep going," Roglič said.

Roglič got off to a quick start at the Vuelta, winning two stages in the opening week, though back pain remained an issue deep into the race. He also had to chip away at the hefty lead Ben O’Connor had amassed on stage 6 to Yunquera, but he eventually divested the Australian of the red jersey after winning stage 19 on the Alto de Moncalvillo.

“It's always very tiring towards the end of a three-week race. I didn't feel the best, but my competitors weren't exactly fresh and rested either,” Roglič said. “I wouldn't make too big a deal about it now and complain [about the injury]. We did the job we had to do, and the race went the way we wanted.”

Roglič endured a late scare when his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad was hit by an outbreak of illness on the final weekend, but he safely carried the red jersey to Madrid despite the issue to win a record-equalling fourth Vuelta.

“There was no big celebration, and because of the health problems that plagued us at the end of the race, we stayed close to the toilets even after finishing,” said Roglič, who has three more race days on his agenda in 2024.

Roglič will ride the time trial at the World Championships in Zurich, and he will also line out alongside Pogacar in a strong Slovenian team in the road race. The 34-year-old will bring the curtain down on his season at Il Lombardia.

“I wouldn't predict the results, but these races suit me as well because they will keep me in racing mode,” Roglič said. “I will continue this year until the Tour of Lombardy, as in previous years.”