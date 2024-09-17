'I'm only human' - Primož Roglič considered cycling future after latest Tour de France abandon

By
published

Slovenian recovered to win Vuelta a España and will now ride World Championships

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 08 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as final overall winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 21 a 246km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid UCIWT on September 08 2024 in Madrid Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglic won a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič has revealed that he considered his future in cycling after the crash that saw him abandon this year’s Tour de France with a fractured vertebra. It was the third time in as many participations that the Slovenian had been forced out of the Tour due to injuries sustained in a crash.

Roglič last completed the Tour in 2020, when he led the race for eleven days only to lose the yellow jersey to compatriot Tadej Pogacar in the final time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles. Like in 2020 and 2021, Roglič recovered from this year’s Tour disappointment to win the Vuelta a España, but he told Slovenian newspaper Delo that his very future in cycling was far from a certainty in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.