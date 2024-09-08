'I had to finish it off' – Primož Roglič reveals he was affected by Red Bull illness at Vuelta a España

By
published

Slovenian seals record-equalling fourth overall victory on final stage in Madrid

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 08 LR Team Manager Ralph Denk final overall winner and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia Red Leader Jersey and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 21 a 246km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid UCIWT on September 08 2024 in Madrid Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Primož Roglič celebrates the Vuelta a España victory with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team (Image credit: Getty Images)

By now, a Primož Roglič podium appearance by the fountains of Plaza de Cibeles feels almost as common an occurrence as a Real Madrid trophy celebration on the neo-classical square. He was feted there once more on Sunday evening after sealing his record-equalling fourth Vuelta a España victory in the final time trial in the Spanish capital.

With Roglič already holding a commanding lead over Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), there was little suspense ahead of the final stage, and there would be no alarms and no surprises along the 24.6km stage. The Slovenian cruised to second on the stage to extend his final buffer to 2:36 over O’Connor.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.