'I'm ahead of schedule' - Wout van Aert builds confidence to road season with World Cup win in Dendermonde

Belgian enjoys 'slogging' in muddy conditions with pair of powerful victories on weekend

Wout van Aert endures rain and mud en route to solo victory at World Cup Dendermonde, his third victory in four starts at the event (Image credit: DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)

Three-time elite men’s cyclocross world champion Wout van Aert was in superior form in the Dendermonde mud as he won the World Cup round solo by one minute and 20 seconds. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider showed he was "ahead of schedule" for his road season ambitions as he went back-to-back with victories on the weekend, triumphing the previous day after a last-lap battle with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) in Gullegem.

"It means a lot that I managed to win twice this weekend. I surprised myself. It's already a huge boost towards the upcoming road season. In terms of feeling, I'm right on track," Van Aert said.

