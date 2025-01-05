'I'm ahead of schedule' - Wout van Aert builds confidence to road season with World Cup win in Dendermonde

Wout van Aert endures rain and mud en route to solo victory at World Cup Dendermonde, his third victory in four starts at the event

Three-time elite men’s cyclocross world champion Wout van Aert was in superior form in the Dendermonde mud as he won the World Cup round solo by one minute and 20 seconds. The Visma-Lease a Bike rider showed he was "ahead of schedule" for his road season ambitions as he went back-to-back with victories on the weekend, triumphing the previous day after a last-lap battle with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines) in Gullegem.

"It means a lot that I managed to win twice this weekend. I surprised myself. It's already a huge boost towards the upcoming road season. In terms of feeling, I'm right on track," Van Aert said.

“It means a lot to me that’s for sure,” he added. “I’m ahead of the schedule that I had in my mind."

Fans had eagerly anticipated a second meeting of the season between Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the two last squaring off at Azencross in Loenhout where the Dutchman won his fourth race in six days and Van Aert settled for fourth. However, the rematch would not be possible.

After a fifth consecutive victory at World Cup Besançon, Van der Poel removed scheduled races in Baal, Koksijde and Dendermonde due to a rib injury. "On heavier off-road terrain, I’m still experiencing too much pain in my rib. I have no choice but to remain patient,” Van der Poel said about missing another World Cup round.

The wet and muddy ground of Dendermonde has become a favourite for the raw power of Van Aert. He has now won three of the four events on the Belgium course but ahead of the event wondered aloud if his rival had made a wise decision to skip the harsh race conditions, making a cheeky message for his absent cyclocross rival.

“When I looked out of the window this morning, I thought, ‘gosh, if only I had a small rib injury.’ It's funny, of course," he told Sporza.

"These aren't the nicest conditions to come down here. It's a shame that the weather is so bad. But that suits me: wind, rain and slogging. It's going to be fun."

Van Aert was correct to be in a confident mood as he charged to the front from his mid-field gridding and then powered to a clear victory. The Belgian had time to pose for pictures before 22-year-old youngster Emiel Verstrynge finished runner-up, 1:20 behind, and his Crelan-Corendon teammate Joran Wyseure placed third.

“These are the cyclocross races you remember,” said a mud-covered Van Aert. “When you are doing it, sometimes you question why. But it’s so difficult to stay concentrated and pull it off, great fun. These are the days I used to want to be a 'cross racer for.”

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider also had a message for the adoring home crowd who braved the wet conditions to watch his performance.

“On a day like today, seeing so many people coming outside and feeling that I have so many supporters. That really does something to me.

"At the finish line I had a big lead, but it wasn't easy. After the start I decided not to take any unnecessary risks. On this course, you have time to pass others. The key was to find my rhythm as quickly as possible and avoid making mistakes. It got tough in the final laps, but the gap was enough in the end."

Van Aert and Van der Poel will now both travel to road training camps with their respective teams and miss their respective national cyclocross championships next weekend.

The following week, Van Aert plans to be at the World Cup round in Benidorm, before completing his cyclocross campaign for the winter with a meeting against Van der Poel at Maasmechelen.

After crashing out of the Vuelta a España at the start of September, Van Aert only returned to competitive action at Loenhout on December 27. On that occasion, he crashed on the last lap while competing for a podium spot, settling for fourth.

After winning in Gullegem and Dendermonde this weekend, the 30-year-old feels he is on target for his road goals later this year.

"It’s a real confidence boost to keep working towards the road season," he said. “The kind of course today [in Dendermonde] is something that is very far from the road. Like yesterday [in Gullegem], or Loenhout, which is also explosive, then that is an even better incentive.

“We added this 'cross to my program to see where I was sitting. That turns out to be good. I'm not going to make anything else of it, of course. I am very satisfied with it.”