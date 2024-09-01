'I'll hold the lead as long as I can' - Ben O'Connor remains on top at Vuelta a España

By
published

Australian stays in lead despite time loss on brutal Cuitu Negru climb

Vuelta a España 2024: Ben O&#039;Connor salvages his lead on stage 15
Vuelta a España 2024: Ben O'Connor salvages his lead on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's still there. Despite multiple predictions that Ben O'Connor would lose the lead of the Vuelta a España on the horrendously steep Cuitu Negru ascent, the Australian fought tooth and nail to hang on to red for a tenth successive stage. And by the summit of the 18-kilometre monster climb, he remained narrowly on top of the classification.

Able to stay with the other favourites for the tough but more manageable lower slopes of Cuitu Negru, as soon as the GC group hit the ultra-steep final segment of the race, O'Connor was finally dropped by arch-rival Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) when the Slovenian powered away with teammate Florian Lipowitz.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.