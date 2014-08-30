Igor Decraene dies at 18

Image 1 of 5 Igor Decraene (Belgium) closes in on victory in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Igor Decraene (Belgium) celebrates victory in the 2013 junior men's time trial world championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Igor Decraene (Belgium) takes a bite of his gold medal from the junior men's time trial Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World junior champion Igor Decraene has tragically died in an apparent suicide AFP has reported. The news broke in the Belgian media Saturday morning before an outpouring of condolences opened within the cycling community. Decraene was 18 years old.

Decraene won the world junior time trial championships last year in Florence and was currently training to defend his title in Spain next month. He was in line to ride for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep development team in 2015.



