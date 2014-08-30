Igor Decraene dies at 18
Tragic news in Belgian cycling
World junior champion Igor Decraene has tragically died in an apparent suicide AFP has reported. The news broke in the Belgian media Saturday morning before an outpouring of condolences opened within the cycling community. Decraene was 18 years old.
Decraene won the world junior time trial championships last year in Florence and was currently training to defend his title in Spain next month. He was in line to ride for the Omega Pharma-QuickStep development team in 2015.
