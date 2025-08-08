'If anyone wants me, I'm available' - Dan McLay confirms Visma-Lease a Bike departure end of 2025 season

British racer signed as lead-out man, but yet to find squad for 2026 onwards

Dan McLay
Dan McLay has confirmed that he will be leaving Visma-Lease a Bike at the end of the year, after a single season in the Dutch WorldTour squad.

With ten wins in his own right, the 33-year-old was signed to race mainly as a lead-out man for Olav Kooij in mid-October 2024, after the expected return of Mike Teunissen fell through when the Dutchman joined XDS-Astana.

Before signing with Visma, McLay raced as a lead-out man with Arnaud Démare at Arkéa, the same team where he turned pro back in 2015 when the squad was sponsored by Bretagne-Seche Environment. In 2018 and 2019, he had a two-year spell at EF Education First and then returned to the French squad in 2020.

"We were very happy with Monday, Thursday [stage 3] was a bit messy, it didn't quite go to plan, we sort of all got there at one point but never quite together, so it was one to put behind us" McLay said on Friday morning, before Brennan later doubled team's win tally in Poland. As for Thursday, Jesper Mørkov, Visma's sports director at Pologne, simply dismissed the finish in a team press release as "very chaotic."

