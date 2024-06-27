‘If anyone can do it, it will be him’ - Chris Froome on Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double attempt

By
published

Four-time Tour winner believes Slovenian has ‘strong shot’ to be the first since Pantani in 1998 to complete elusive feat

Chris Froome and Tadej Pogačar in 2021
Chris Froome and Tadej Pogačar in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being the closest since Marco Pantani in 1998 to completing the elusive Giro-Tour double six years ago, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome believes Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has a “strong shot” at achieving the feat and that “If anyone can do it, it will be him”.

Froome’s near miss came after winning the Giro d’Italia in 2018 with one of the most stunning comebacks cycling has ever seen, overhauling a 4:52 deficit in the third week mainly thanks to an 80km solo win on stage 19.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

