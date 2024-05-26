‘I’m on the right road to the Tour de France’ – Tadej Pogačar brings curtain down on Italian campaign in Rome

Slovenian takes aim at double after dominating Giro d’Italia

ROME ITALY MAY 26 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as final race overall winner during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 21 a 125km stage from Rome to Rome UCIWT on May 26 2024 in Rome Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar takes a moment between ceremonies at the end of his victory at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

In Ancient Roman triumphal parades, so the belief goes, victorious generals were followed by a slave repeatedly whispering the words ‘memento mori’ to remind the feted commander of his own mortality and to warn him against slipping into complacency.

In the Rome of 2024, a similar service can be provided by disinterested locals who happen to find their regular routine impeded by the aftermath of the Giro d’Italia. 

