Chris Froome misses Israel-Premier Tech Tour de France selection, Gee and Williams to star

By
published

No return to the Tour de France in 2024 for four-time winner

Chris Froome
Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has missed out on selection for Israel-Premier Tech’s eight-man roster for the race, for the second year running.

The British rider had a tough opening to the season after fracturing his scaphoid in Tirreno-Adriatico and only returned to racing in late May for the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.