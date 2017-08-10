Ian Boswell signs for Katusha-Alpecin

Image 1 of 5 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Interview time for Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) is enjoying La Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

American Ian Boswell will leave Team Sky at the end of the season having penned a two-year deal with Katusha-Alpecin. The 26-year-old rode with Argos-Shimano in 2012 as a stagiaire before joining Sky in 2013.

Related Articles Ian Boswell eyes development with Tour de France and California in mind

He is the second official signing for Katusha-Alpecin after Nathan Haas.

"I am very excited about Team Katusha-Alpecin. After 5 years in the same team, it is a big but important step for my own development," said Boswell, who becomes the first American to sign for Katusha.

"The talks with José Azevedo were very good from the beginning and I liked where he sees me as a rider. I hope to bring my experience into the team and look forward to race with strong riders like Ilnur Zakarin or Simon Špilak. And of course, also to be able to ride for the victory one time or another for myself."

During his time with Sky, Boswell has twice ridden the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia in 2016. A talented climber capable of riding GC, Boswell's personal opportunities have been limited as Sky. Although he has impressed when given the chance with fifth overall at the Tour of California and top three on stages at the Vuelta, Giro del Trentino and Tour of California.

For general manager José Azevedo, Boswell is a rider full of promise and potential as he explained.

"I am really happy to have Ian Boswell with us. He brings a lot of experience with him and I believe in him. The time has come that Ian can make the shift from his domestique role to one as a leader," Azevedo said. "The reason why we've contracted him is because we trust him. In five years with Team Sky he shown to be reliable, and also in three Grand Tours. In this year's Tour of California he showed no problem in assuming the role as a leader. We haven't seen the best of Ian yet. Ian is not only loyal, but strong and promising as well."

While the team has bade farewell to Angel Vicioso Arcos (Retires), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie), Katusha-Alpecin has re-signed Ilnur Zakarin, Simon Spilak, Tiago Machado, José Gonçalves, Reto Hollenstein, Jhonatan Restrepo, Pavel Kochetkov, and Maxim Belkov.