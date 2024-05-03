‘I wouldn’t be here if Pogačar was unbeatable’ – Geraint Thomas eyes fresh approach to Giro d’Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

Welshman returns to corsa rosa a year after losing pink to Roglič on final weekend

Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia team presentation in Turin
Geraint Thomas at the Giro d'Italia team presentation in Turin (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Turin’s Parco San Valentino on Thursday night, Geraint Thomas briefly found himself face to face with an old heartache. Since losing the pink jersey on the final weekend of last year’s Giro d’Italia, the Welshman had managed to avoid watching footage of that fateful time trial. 

Now, as he waited to mount the stage at the presentation of the 2024 race, he was confronted by images of Primož Roglič stomping up Monte Lussari through a sea of Slovenian flags to snatch the maglia rosa from his grasp.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.