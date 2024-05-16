Taylor Knibb 'still a little shocked' with US ITT title but ready to make Olympic history

By
published

Triathlete surprises National Championship field but 'prepared well' to earn second USA Cycling women's time trial spot for Paris

Taylor Knibb celebrates her Ironman 70.3 World Championships victory in Finland in 2023
Taylor Knibb celebrates her Ironman 70.3 World Championships victory in Finland in 2023 (Image credit: @talbotcox)

In just her second appearance in the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships, Taylor Knibb piled up quite a collection of prizes for riding the fastest time in the elite women’s individual time trial (ITT) – the stars-and-stripes jersey, a gold medal and a hat with “MADE IT” stitched into the underside of the bill. That special embroidery signified her qualification to represent Team USA in the women’s time trial at the Paris Olympic Games in July.

“I’ll be perfectly honest, I’m just in shock,” was Knibb’s reaction shortly after the final rider among the elite women, Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling), crossed the line and stopped the clock well over a minute-and-a-half off her time of 41:54. Knibb was the only rider to go under 42 minutes on the 33.6km out-and-back, flat course, and by doing that she earned her first national championship in road cycling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).