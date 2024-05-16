Laurence Pithie replies 'everyone's on the limit' to dangerous racing allegation in Giro d'Italia

By
published

'I could name 10 guys who did something dangerous, but I’m not going to go cry about it on live TV' says New Zealander

FRANCAVILLA AL MARE ITALY MAY 15 Laurence Pithie of New Zealand and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 11 a 207km stage from Foiano di val Fortore to Francavilla al mare UCIWT on May 15 2024 in Francavilla al mare Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Laurence Pithie of Groupama-FDJ competes on stage 11 of Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ pro Laurence Pithie has defended himself strongly from accusations of dangerous racing in the Giro d’Italia on stage 11, saying simply, “everyone’s on the limit and you have to take risks to be there". 

Currently riding his first-ever Grand Tour, the 21-year-old had a tough first week as he overcame a series of nagging, pre-race minor injuries, but gradually overcame his difficulties to net a fourth place behind repeat winner Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.