Strava rolls out new anti-cheat AI, night mode, and a surprise team up with dating app

New features aim to make night time exercising safer for women by showing night-only heatmaps

Today global exercise platform Strava has announced a host of new features that will roll out in the coming months, aimed at making leaderboards fairer, night-time exercise safer, and the cost of the platform cheaper for families. 

Precise dates on when these new features will roll out have not been provided, but it is expected that there will be a regular cadence of updates in the coming months. 

