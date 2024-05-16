'If I have the chance I'll go full gas' - Will Barta looks ahead to Giro d'Italia time trial

Movistar racer in third Giro d'Italia, main focus working for Einer Rubio

For US racer Will Barta in the Giro d’Italia this year, just like in 2023, the main priority is once again working for his Movistar teammate and GC contender, Einer Rubio. But when a time trial like Saturday’s 31.2-kilometre race against the clock begins to loom on the horizon, it’s never lacking in interest for the North American.

A former runner-up in the time trial at the 2023 US National Championships and a narrowly defeated second in the Vuelta a España’s third week TT in 2020, as Barta told Cyclingnews on Thursday in the Giro d’Italia, the team is currently focussed on keeping Rubio, ninth overall, as high on GC as possible.

