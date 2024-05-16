UCI suspends Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days following two anti-doping violations in 12 months

The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed Thursday that it had suspended Continental team Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days after two of the team's riders received notice of an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period.

The two riders who received AAFs were Jorge Montenegro Revel and Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas.

Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi, which is registered in Ecuador, will be suspended from June 4, 2024, until June 23, 2024, in accordance with Article 11.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

The sport governing body confirmed that the team's rider, Jorge Montenegro Revel, was notified on December 16, 2023, by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Ecuador of an AAF for Erythropoietin (EPO) in a sample collected out of competition in Ecuador on September 2, 2023.

One month later, on January 25, 2024, Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas was notified by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Guatemala of an AAF for Clostebol in a sample collected on November 21, 2023, during the Vuelta Ciclistica Internacional a Guatemala.