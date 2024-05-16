UCI suspends Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days following two anti-doping violations in 12 months
Ecuadorian riders Jorge Montenegro Revelo and Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas notified of adverse analytical findings
The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed Thursday that it had suspended Continental team Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days after two of the team's riders received notice of an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period.
The two riders who received AAFs were Jorge Montenegro Revel and Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas.
Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi, which is registered in Ecuador, will be suspended from June 4, 2024, until June 23, 2024, in accordance with Article 11.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.
The sport governing body confirmed that the team's rider, Jorge Montenegro Revel, was notified on December 16, 2023, by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Ecuador of an AAF for Erythropoietin (EPO) in a sample collected out of competition in Ecuador on September 2, 2023.
One month later, on January 25, 2024, Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas was notified by the National Anti-Doping Agency of Guatemala of an AAF for Clostebol in a sample collected on November 21, 2023, during the Vuelta Ciclistica Internacional a Guatemala.
