UCI suspends Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days following two anti-doping violations in 12 months

By
published

Ecuadorian riders Jorge Montenegro Revelo and Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas notified of adverse analytical findings

Team Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi racing at the Tour Colombia
Team Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi racing at the Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed Thursday that it had suspended Continental team Banco Guayaquil-Bianchi for 20 days after two of the team's riders received notice of an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period.

The two riders who received AAFs were Jorge Montenegro Revel and Nixon Efrain Rosero Rojas.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.