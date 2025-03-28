'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne

By published

18-year-old puts in an impressive breakaway ride despite illness during first spring Classics campaign in the pros

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Cat Ferguson holding off the peloton with her solo attack at the Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 spring Classics campaign is a collection of firsts for Cat Ferguson, simply by virtue of it being the 18-year-old's first season racing at elite level.

Following a podium at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and a top-20 at Milan-San Remo, she showed herself again on Thursday by going on the attack in the Classic Brugge-De Panne, riding solo for over 30km.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Women's cycling
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Map of women&#039;s Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 Route
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women: Lorena Wiebes takes win number six of 2025
ARSCHOT BELGIUM MARCH 02 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team CANYONSRAM signing prior to the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in Aarschot Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Surgery for Tiffany Cromwell after first fractures of career at Milan-San Remo
Latest in News
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Cat Ferguson of The United Kingdom and Team Movistar competes during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
'I will try again next time' – Cat Ferguson goes solo for 30km at Classic Brugge-De Panne
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
More about womens cycling
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024

Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023

'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 22 : Van Der Poel Mathieu (NED) of Alpecin-Deceuninck attacking on the Taaienberg climb during the 67th E3 Saxo classic Harelbeke UCI World Tour cycling race with start and finish in Harelbeke on March 22, 2024 in Harelbeke, Belgium, 22/03/2024 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News

How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025 – Streaming and TV information for Tour of Flanders test
See more latest
Most Popular
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 22 : Van Der Poel Mathieu (NED) of Alpecin-Deceuninck attacking on the Taaienberg climb during the 67th E3 Saxo classic Harelbeke UCI World Tour cycling race with start and finish in Harelbeke on March 22, 2024 in Harelbeke, Belgium, 22/03/2024 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photo News
How to watch E3 Saxo Classic 2025 – Streaming and TV information for Tour of Flanders test
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve
'A tried and tested recipe' – Wout Van Aert hopes altitude training can give him the edge on return to racing at E3 Saxo Classic
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'When he starts somewhere, it is to try to win' – Why Tadej Pogačar can win Paris-Roubaix