'I wanted to get out of my comfort zone' – fast-rising young French racer Kévin Vauquelin signs for Ineos Grenadiers

24-year-old moves on from first pro team Arkéa-B&B Hotels, joins British WorldTour squad on three-season deal

Kévin Vauquelin wins in Bologna in the 2024 Tour de France
Kévin Vauquelin wins in Bologna in the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast-rising young French racer Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) has confirmed long-established rumours that he will be riding with Ineos Grenadiers next year.

A stage winner in the Tour de France in 2024 when he soloed away in the closing kilometres of stage 2 to Bologna, Vauquelin has signed with the British WorldTour team for three seasons, until 2028.

Whilst the decision was made in April, Vauquelin apparently opted not to reveal his new squad until October, out of respect for his current team, Arkéa-B&B Hotels. The French team are currently fighting an increasingly desperate battle for survival after losing its sponsors for next season.

"I had other options, so I had to weigh up the pros and cons, but in the same way that signing for Arkéa was instinctive, I had the same feeling about Ineos.

Apart from his Tour stage win, the 24-year-old has also taken second overall in the 2025 Tour de Suisse after a stubborn defence of the lead against eventual winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). He then turned heads in France this summer with his unexpectedly strong GC performance at the Tour, finishing seventh overall in just his second-ever participation.

However, Vauquelin's versatility as a racer stretches well beyond stage racing, as proven by back-to-back runners-up spots at La Flèche Wallonne in 2024 and 2025, second in the National Road Championships last year and promising performances in multiple minor one-day races both in France and further afield.

Vauqelin added that Ineos' past connections with the track – thanks to Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas – had added to its appeal when it came to signing, given he had performed well in the same speciality as a young racer. The squad's past considerable success in Grand Tours and in stage racing across the board also attracted him.

