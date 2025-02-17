'He's unbreakable' - Ineos Grenadiers teammates pay tribute to Geraint Thomas after retirement announcement

By
published

2018 Tour de France winner is set to retire at the end of the season

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal with their Team Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the Tour de France 2024
Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal with their Team Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the Tour de France 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the Clásica Jaén have paid tribute to Geraint Thomas after the 2018 Tour de France winner announced this morning that he was retiring at the end of the season.

Thomas' career has included Olympic and World Championships track success with the GB squad, but the latter part of the career has been dominated by road racing with Sky and then Ineos Grenadiers.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

