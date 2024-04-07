'I start to feel a little bit like myself again' says recovering Wout van Aert

By Simone Giuliani
published

'I never received more messages, presents, mails… This made me smile more and suffer less' says rider after Dwars door Vlaanderen crash

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 22 Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2024 a 2076km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the E3 Saxo Classic after returning from altitude to build toward his Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert's carefully laid Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix goals came crashing down at Dwars door Vlaanderen when he broke his collarbone, sternum and several ribs, but little more than a week after the crash the Belgian appears to be starting to feel the recovery process take hold.

"9 days post surgery and I start to feel a little bit like myself again," Van Aert said in an Instagram post. "I hope to be back on my bike soon but at this moment a full recovery of my wounds and broken bones has my absolute priority."

