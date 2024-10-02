'I proved last year I could beat them' – Gravel World Championships gives Tiffany Cromwell her rainbow jersey shot

Australian who won on a similar course at 2023 European Championships lines up with experience, proven form and every reason to harbour podium dreams

Picture by Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com - 07/10/2023 - Cycling - 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships - Elite Women - Provincia di Treviso, Veneto, Italy - Tiffany Cromwell of Australia
Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Thomas Maheux / SWpix.com)

So often when Tiffany Cromwell lines up on the road with Canyon-SRAM it is in support of others but on Saturday at the UCI Gravel World Championships, she is one of the key riders who contenders will be looking to as a clear and present danger.

The Australian is one of those rare competitors in the pack that has a foot in both camps at a race that may be called a gravel championship but also has much in common with a road Classic. As has been the pattern in the recent UCI incarnation of the rainbow jersey race for gravel, the event draws a powerful list of WorldTour road riders to line up alongside the year-round gravel devotees. 

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.