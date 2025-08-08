Demi Vollering has spoken out about rider health and weight following her second place at the Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes runner-up Demi Vollering has taken to Instagram to state her opinion on the topic of rider weight raised during the race, saying, "I make, and will continue to make, every decision in my career by putting my health first."

During the Tour's closing press conference, Vollering was questioned about the comments of her FDJ-Suez DS Lars Boom, who suggested that losing weight could be a "solution" for her to contend with lighter climbers Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Sarah Gigante in the mountains.

Vollering responded by stating "the biggest priority is to be healthy", adding that "I can show girls that you don't have to be super, super skinny, and that you can just believe that if you have the power and that you train hard, that you can make it."

Now, she has given her full opinion on a topic which made headlines during the race, not least with Cédrine Kerbaol saying cycling was in a "dangerous moment" in terms of rider health and weight, "breaking the taboo" by speaking out about the subject.

"After the Tour, around 80% of the questions I received in the final press conference were about my weight," Vollering wrote on Instagram [two of the six questions in the press conference were about the subject – Ed.]

"Whether I planned to lose more. Whether that would be the way to win the Tour de France again. Whether that was the key to performance in the future.

"I get it—this is sport. People are enthusiastic and have opinions. But let me be clear: I make, and will continue to make, every decision in my career by putting my health first. Always."

Vollering, who won the Tour in 2023 and has finished in second spot at each of the past two editions, continued to say that she "doesn't want to force her body to become something that it's not" by losing weight, and noted that she is already racing at the top level "with a strong, lean, capable body."

Vollering added that she and her fellow racers carry a responsibility to younger generations who look up to and take inspiration from the pros.

"So why share this now? Because young girls are watching us," Vollering wrote. They notice what we say – and what we don’t. What we show. What gets celebrated as “the way” to succeed.

"Sometimes, what they see quietly plants a seed. They might not talk about it. Or even realise it’s becoming something harmful. That’s why we – as high-performance athletes, teams, and a sport – have a responsibility."

She continued to say that cycling should be a safe environment for questions to be asked, for riders to speak openly, and to get the proper guidance, concluding with a statement that "losing weight is not the ultimate solution."

"For me, performance is about far more than that," Vollering wrote. "It's about strength. Balance. Fuelling well. Feeling mentally strong. And recovering faster than everyone else.

"Without that, no number on the scale will make you faster—or happier. To every young rider out there: Take care of yourself. Ask questions. Trust your body. Every champion’s story is different.

"And yes, for those wondering: I’ll do everything I can to get there again—on my way."