'So why share this now? Because young girls are watching us' Tour runner-up states her feelings in post to Instagram

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ reacts at podium as second place winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering has spoken out about rider health and weight following her second place at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes runner-up Demi Vollering has taken to Instagram to state her opinion on the topic of rider weight raised during the race, saying, "I make, and will continue to make, every decision in my career by putting my health first."

During the Tour's closing press conference, Vollering was questioned about the comments of her FDJ-Suez DS Lars Boom, who suggested that losing weight could be a "solution" for her to contend with lighter climbers Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Sarah Gigante in the mountains.

