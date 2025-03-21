'I love this race' - Tom Pidcock expects high pace as he relies on instincts to win Milan-San Remo

Tom Pidcock of Q365 Pro Cycling acknowledges crowd at team presentation the day before 2025 Milan-San Remo

Tom Pidcock has only raced Milan-San Remo twice but he went tantalisingly close to victory in 2024 when he attacked inside the final kilometre.

He was caught in sight of the Via Roma finish line but is back this year, more motivated than ever after his move from Ineos Grenadiers to Q36.5 Pro Cycling, and seemingly in even better form.

The Yorkshireman bravely took on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Strade Bianche and impressed at Tirreno-Adriatico. He seems ready to do it again at Milan-San Remo.

"I can sense that people can feel the energy I have and the way I'm racing. It's really nice, it gives you extra motivation," Pidcock said after the team presentation on Friday in Pavia, south of Milan, where the 289km Monument will again start on Saturday.

"I'm happy with the condition I have. There have been a few second places recently but hopefully we can change that at Milan-San Remo.

"It's going to be a nice race. It's one of the highlights of the year. I love this race. I feel I know it well even if I've only actually ridden the final twice."

Pidcock spent the week in San Remo, recovering from the hard, often rain-soaked racing of Tirreno-Adriatico. He trained on the Cipressa and Poggio climbs, doing some efforts, while perfecting his knowledge of the climbs and no doubt the descent, where he could make a difference.

He knows that every moment of Milan-San Remo, every tactical choice, every extra effort and every mistake can make the difference between victory and defeat.

"Every decision you make can take you out of the race. You only have one shot to win Milan-San Remo," he said.

"But I have as good a chance as anyone. There's not one favourite, there are a lot of favourites."

Pidcock will race on instinct but perhaps follow one simple tactic.

"I'll wait for an attack from Tadej…" he said provocatively.

"I'm sure they want to make a hard race but what suits Tadej, suits me too. I hope I can benefit from that.

"I think UAE will race like last year but I think they have a better team. Jhonatan Narváez can play a big role, set a high pace and so set up an attack from Pogačar. Last year the pace wasn't hard enough, this year it could be."

Asked three simple questions by Dutch television NOS, Pidcock made three simple predictions.

Who will be first to the top of Poggio?

"Mathieu van der Poel," he replied.

Who will be the first to the bottom of the Poggio?

"Filippo Ganna," he said.

And who will be first to finish in the Via Roma?

"Me!"