'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride

By published

Former San Remo winners Vincenzo Nibali and Maurizio Fondriest ride with Briton for last 10 kilometres

Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo
Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Chris Auld - Q36.5)

Former Milan-San Remo winners Vincenzo Nibali and Maurizio Fondriest have gone on a training recon of Italy's spring Monument with Q36.5 leader Tom Pidcock, and given the Briton a few ideas about how he can follow in their wheel tracks to triumph on the Via Roma on Saturday, too.

Having lost San Remo as a neo-pro in 1988 to double Tour de France winner Laurent Fignon, Fondriest then triumphed in the same race in 1993, while Nibali had a memorable solo victory in 2018.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Details of the front of the DJI Osmo 4 camera

The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year
Team UAE Mexicoâ€˜s rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates after winning the 106th edition of the one-day classic cycling race Milan - Torino between Rho, west of Milan and Superga, east of Torino, on March 19, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Broken zip lands Isaac del Toro 200 CHF fine for 'damage to the image of sport' during Milano-Torino win
A view of the smoke-filled sky beyond the start/finish of The Mid South in downtown Stillwater

Wildfire emergency that caused The Mid South cancellation sparks shift in gravel racing perspective
