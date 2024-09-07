Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm struck by ‘wave of illnesses’ at Vuelta a España

Team investigating possible food poisoning, race leader Primoz Roglič unaffected

PICON BLANCO BURGOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 07 Nico Denz of Germany and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe crosses the finish line out of time control during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 20 a 172km stage from Villarcayo to Picon Blanco 1491m UCIWT on September 07 2024 in Picon Blanco Burgos Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
An ailing Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) finished outside the time limit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have reported a “wave of illnesses” in the Vuelta a España has caused two of their riders to abandon and a third to finish outside the time limit, although race leader Primoz Roglič has said he was not affected and was able to successfully defend his title on Saturday’s final mountain stage of the race.

Roglič’s teammates Patrick Gamper and Dani Martínez - the latter instrumental in setting Roglic up for his solo ride to victory and regaining the red jersey on stage 19 at Moncalvillo - both had to abandon on stage 20.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.