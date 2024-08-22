Campaign across the UK cycling industry aims to increase e-bike battery safety

The e-bike positive campaign is set to offer expert support, resources and assurance for e-bike consumers

E-bike Positive campaign logo
(Image credit: Electric Bike Alliance)

A UK-based cross-industry campaign has recently been launched that intends to share information regarding safety around e-bike batteries. Industry trade bodies, e-bike brands, local bike shops and national charities have all joined forces to create the ‘e-bike positive’ campaign which is hoped will “boost electric bike battery safety knowledge, inform more people of the benefits of e-cycling, and encourage consumers to buy with confidence.”

The campaign also extends to the government where it aims to advise on how it can better protect UK consumers and businesses. The ultimate aim of ‘e-bike positive’ is to increase consumers' confidence when purchasing an e-bike. This comes in light of recent research by the Electric Bike Alliance that found concerns over e-bike battery fires dissuade prospective e-bike users from choosing to travel by e-bike. 

