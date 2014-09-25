Hutarovich signs one-year deal with Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Image 1 of 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 1 in Poland (Image credit: Zymon Gruchalski / IMGstudio)

Bretagne-Séché Environnement have announced that Belarusian road race champion Yauheni Hutarovich will join the team for 2015. The 30-year-old follows fellow WorldTour riders Pierrick Fedrigo and Jonathan Hivert in moving to the Pro-Continental team.

"We need to go to another level next season," said general manager Emmanuel Hubert. "This should primarily be by winning races. In the sprint ranks, we are pleased to have Romain Feillu who has returned to a high level this season.

"But the reinforcement of Yauheni Hutarovich doubles our potential in this sector and we know this is decisive in professional cycling today."

The sprinter, who has 24 professional wins to his name, took out a stage win at the Tour de Pologne and also won the Grand Prix de la Somme in May. His biggest win to date is a stage win at the 2010 Vuelta a España.

Hutarovich has spent the majority of his career on French teams with the last two seasons on the books of Ag2r-La Mondiale. He previously rode for the FDJ team.