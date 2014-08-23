Hivert joins Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Jonathan Hivert (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Having ridden for the Belkin WorldTour team in 2014, Bretagne-Séché Environnement has announced that Jonathan Hivert will join the the French Pro-Continental team for the 2015 season.

The 29-year-old Frenchman had spent the four previous season with Sojasun before joining Belkin this year and is the first signing for 2015 by Bretagne-Séché

"Jonathan is a punchy rider, who has a good record racing on the WorldTour circuit," Emmanuel Hubert, the team's general manager said. "At home, he will have the opportunity to do what he aspires: to win races. His arrival is consistent with our ambition to make further progress in terms of performance."



Hivert has ridden three Tour de France's and won eight races since turning professional in 2005 with Cofidis. His last win was stage 2 at the 2013 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol having also won stage 1 the day before.



The team also announced on its website that Eduardo Sepulveda and the nine riders who competed at the Tour have had their contracts extended to the end of 2015 and other new recruitments will soon be announced. 2004 Giro d'Italia champion Daminao Cunego (Lampre-Merida) has been linked with the team this week.