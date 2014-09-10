Trending

Bretagne sign Fédrigo as team expands

Budget and roster boost planned for Breton squad to build on Tour success

Image 1 of 2

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 2

The Feillu bothers of Bretagne - Séché Environnement

The Feillu bothers of Bretagne - Séché Environnement
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The management and sponsors at Bretagne-Séché Environnement are set to increase the size of the Breton team’s budget and roster with a view to building on a successful 2014. Their season’s highlight has been an impressive debut appearance at the Tour de France.

