Bretagne sign Fédrigo as team expands
Budget and roster boost planned for Breton squad to build on Tour success
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The management and sponsors at Bretagne-Séché Environnement are set to increase the size of the Breton team’s budget and roster with a view to building on a successful 2014. Their season’s highlight has been an impressive debut appearance at the Tour de France.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy