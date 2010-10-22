Hushovd's collarbone surgery a success

World champ Thor Hushovd starts the Tour of Lombardy, the final race of Cervelo TestTeam (Image credit: Sirotti)

Recently crowned road world champion Thor Hushovd underwent successful surgery on Wednesday in Basel, Switzerland to remove a plate and screws from his collarbone.

Hushovd had fractured his collarbone in May while on a training ride in Italy which necessitated surgery to insert the plate and screws. The 32-year-old Norwegian was discharged on Thursday and is now back in his home country, according to Tuttobiciweb.ir.

Prior to his trip to Australia for the world championships, Hushovd had scheduled the surgery for October 6 in Basel. Following his world championship victory on October 3, however, Hushovd postponed the operation in order to compete in the world champion's rainbow jersey prior to the season's conclusion.

Hushovd competed twice in Italy at the Giro del Piemonte and Giro di Lombardia, the final two races for Cervélo TestTeam before the Pro Continental squad disbanded. Hushovd finished 14th at the sprinter-friendly Giro del Piemonte but was unable to finish the arduous Giro di Lombardia. Both events were won by Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).