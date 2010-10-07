Hushovd to debut rainbow jersey in Italy

Thor Hushovd (Norway) shows off his new bit of gold. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

New world champion Thor Hushovd will make his triumphant return to Europe to display the rainbow jersey in Italy. The 32-year-old Norwegian will take part in the Giro del Piemonte on October 14 and the Giro di Lombardia on October 16 before calling an end to his successful 2010 campaign.

It will also be the last race for the Cervélo TestTeam, which will disband after Lombardia.

"I am really honored to show my world champion's jersey," said Hushovd. "Lombardia will be the last race in the history of Cervélo TestTeam, and it is a privilege to line up together with my teammates with the jersey on my shoulders."

In order to take part in the races, Hushovd postponed a scheduled operation to take out the plates that were placed in his collarbone after his crash in May.

The Cervélo TestTeam will not take part in this weekend's classic Paris-Tours.