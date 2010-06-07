Hushovd will return to racing at Tour de Suisse

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) (Image credit: AFP)

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) will return to competition at the Tour de Suisse having recovered from breaking his collarbone during a training ride in Italy at the beginning of May. The 32-year-old Norwegian has been training for the past couple of weeks and is now focusing on the Tour de Suisse which kicks off on Saturday, June 12th in Lugano, Switzerland.

"The healing process went well, I feel very good at the moment and I am looking forward to racing again," said Hushovd. "The Tour de Suisse is a great race and a good opportunity to prepare myself for my next big goal - the Tour de France."

"We are very pleased that Thor is soon back in competition and feeling well," said Joop Alberda, Cervélo TestTeam general manager. "The health of an athlete always has priority and we didn't want Thor to come back too early. Now, everything is looking fine and our medical team have given him the green light to start racing again."

Hushovd's early season was hampered by illness, but the Norwegian sprinter had shown good form with a sixth place at Milan-San Remo and a second-place finish at Paris-Rouxbaix.