Hushovd out of Tour of Poland, questionable for 2012 London Olympics

The viral infection that has plagued Thor Hushovd all season continues to affect him. The BMC Racing Team rider was forced to abandon the Tour of Poland, and his participation in the 2012 London Olympics is now in question.

The Norwegian is still ill and “the body is not working properly,“ his personal trainer, Atle Kvålsvoll, told Procycling.no. “There was no point in pushing more.”

The 2010 World Champion has struggled all season. Before Poland, his last race was the Giro d'Italia which he abandoned on the sixth stage, saying he had “nothing to give.” He was not named to ride the Tour de France, which he had ridden every year since 2002.

After his long break from racing, it was thought his health had been restored, but it has become apparent that this is not the case.

Hushovd was named as road captain for the five-man Norwegian Olympic road race team and the Olympic committee has already informed of the sitution. A decision as to his participation is expected early next week, and it may well be that he does not attend.

“Yes, it can be like that. Poland did not go as we had hoped, and we have to look at the consequences. Samples shall be taken now and then he will be followed up closely by the BMC doctors before taking a decision,” Kvålsvoll said.