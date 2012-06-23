Bergen 2016 Worlds could be Hushovd's last race

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Former World champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) was dropped from the breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thor Hushovd has said that riding in the 2016 World Championships in Bergen, Norway, would be the perfect end of his career – assuming the city is awarded the races. “I think I can guarantee that it would be my last race,” he said.

If Bergen is awarded the championships, then “I feel I would have to say yes” to continuing to ride until then, Hushovd said, according to procycling.no.

“To ride in the Worlds is a great experience anyway, but to do it at home would be a dream,” said Hushovd, who would be 38 in 2016.

The BMC Racing Team rider fought a virus much of the first half of the season, and decided to skip the national championships and the Tour de France in order to concentrate on the 2012 London Olympics.

“The feeling is completely different now than it was a few weeks ago. Now I'm 100 percent focused on the Olympics and the rest of the season,” he said.