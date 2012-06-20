Hushovd healthy again and looking to London Olympics

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thor Hushovd (BMC) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thor Hushovd has recovered from the virus that plagued him for so long this spring, and is now looking forward to the London 2012 Olympics, where he will lead the Norwegian team. The BMC Racing Team rider is disappointed to miss this year's Tour de France, but said he expects to be in the Tour line-up again next year.

In May, Hushovd had to abandon the Giro d'Italia after only six stages. He took a ten-day break of complete rest before returning to training. “I feel much better in training than before the break. It is completely different and completely obvious that I needed a break,”' he told the Norwegian news agency NTB.

The illness changed all his plans for the season, and he will now ride the Tour of Poland (July 10-18) as his warm up for the Olympics. “I have started to build capacity through interval workouts in training, and, in Poland, I'm going to ride hard. As there aren't many races before the Olympics, it is important that I go deep when the opportunities present themselves," he said.

"Since it has been a long time since the last race, there will be a hungry cyclist starting in Poland!”

Hushovd will serve as “road captain” for the four-man Norwegian team at the Olympics. The Scandinavian team is also sending Edvald Boasson Hagen, Alexander Kristoff and Lars Petter Nordhaug.

The decision to not ride the Tour de France was the right one, he told aftenposten.no, if not an easy one. “The disappointment that I did not get to ride the Tour de France has settled, now I am looking to the future.” He will be back stronger than ever next year, Hushovd said.