Hushovd and Haussler to ride with Garmin-Transitions in 2011?

Four riders expected to lead exodus from Cervelo TestTeam

Image 1 of 3

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory.

Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 3

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam)

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 3

Roger Hammond (Cervélo TestTeam)

Roger Hammond (Cervélo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cyclingnews understands that a group of riders may leave the Cervélo TestTeam and join the Garmin-Transitions team in 2011 as part of a radical shake up at the two squads.

A source has told Cyclingnews that Garmin-Transitions may be interested in signing Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier and Roger Hammond.

The future of the Cervélo TestTeam now appears unclear; Neither team owner Gerard Vroomen or team manager Joop Alberda were available to comment.

Garmin-Transitions team manager Jonathan Vaughters was also unavailable to comment.