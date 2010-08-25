Hushovd and Haussler to ride with Garmin-Transitions in 2011?
Four riders expected to lead exodus from Cervelo TestTeam
Cyclingnews understands that a group of riders may leave the Cervélo TestTeam and join the Garmin-Transitions team in 2011 as part of a radical shake up at the two squads.
A source has told Cyclingnews that Garmin-Transitions may be interested in signing Thor Hushovd, Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier and Roger Hammond.
The future of the Cervélo TestTeam now appears unclear; Neither team owner Gerard Vroomen or team manager Joop Alberda were available to comment.
Garmin-Transitions team manager Jonathan Vaughters was also unavailable to comment.
