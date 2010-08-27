Hushovd speaks on end of Cervélo team

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) raises his arms in victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) won back the green jersey through his superior climbing skills. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) outsprints Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) for the win. (Image credit: AFP)

Thor Hushovd broke he media silence on Friday at a press conference in which he talked about the demise of the Cervélo TestTeam.

The Norwegian sprinter and his teammates were notified on Wednesday via email that the team would end on December 31.

“I will thank Cervélo for the chance the team gave to me, and to my teammates, I’ve been proud to be part of this team for the past two years,” Hushovd told the media.

“We’ve had two great years that we’re proud of. We are all proud of what we did for such a young team. We’re all sad that the team is stopping.”

The Norwegian is strongly linked to Garmin-Transitions for next year, although neither party would confirm the story. A source had informed Cyclingnews on Wednesday that the American team were interested in signing Hushovd and his teammates Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier and Brett Lancaster. However the majority of the team are still without contracts for next year.

“We know they are doing everything they can to help riders and staff to find new contracts and stay inside the cycling world in the future. I have made contact with several teams, I still have not decided. I am sure that in the next few days it will be decided,” said Hushovd.

The Norwegian is about to begin his Vuelta a España where he will hope to improve his form before the Worlds and pick up possible stage wins along the way.

“My goals are to get back the race rhythm and get good form for the worlds. My goal is to win a stage here in the Vuelta."

Hushovd signed for Cervélo for 2009, and along with Carlos Sastre was one of the team’s marquee riders. He won a stage in each of his two Tour de France with the team, along with the green jersey in 2009.

Sastre left the team earlier this month and will ride for Team Geox in 2011.