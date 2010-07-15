Hunter to continue in Tour despite broken bone

Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) crashed early in stage 10, but finished the stage in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) will start stage 11 of the Tour de France, despite suffering with a broken bone in his arm. The South African rider suffered the fracture in a crash shortly after the start of Wednesday's stage 10.

Hunter went to the hospital after the stage, and found he had “a small fracture on the head of the radial bone up in the elbow area,” he said on his twitter page. “X-rays can't show any muscle damage so I'm gonna start tomorrow.”

“If I can take the pain and handle the bike with out putting any body in danger in the group,” he said, then he would continue in the race.

In earlier tweets, the 33-year-old described the crash and the stage.

“Hard crash in the start some tool dumped it in front of me had nowhere to go. Arm hurt like hell all day & plenty swollen.” He also apologised for the language he used after the crash, noting “I was a tad upset and tender.”

He finished the stage, calling it “definitely not my best day on the bike, lots of guys were hurting today. Thank goodness we had a head wind!!”