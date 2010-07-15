Hunter and Wegelius out of Tour de France

Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) crashed early in stage 10, but finished the stage in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) was unable to start stage 11 of the Tour de France after breaking a bone in his elbow. The South African crashed during Wednesday's stage and despite finishing, was taken to hospital, where x-rays revealed the extent of his injuries.

Related Articles Hunter to continue in Tour despite broken bone

Despite aiming to start today's stage, Hunter was not able to grip the bars in the morning and was forced to abandon. He's the second Garmin-Transitions rider to leave the race after Christian Vande Velde crashed out of the race on stage 2.

In their previous two Tour de France, Garmin had finished with all nine riders in Paris.

Charles Wegelius of Omega Pharma-Lotto did not appear at the start of the eleventh stage of the Tour either. His team says that he is suffering from stomach and intestinal problems. Since he can't keep any food or drink in himself, it would be “irreponsible” for him to ride today, the team said.