'Hungry for more' - Puck Pieterse ends cyclocross season with Worlds bronze, turns attention to Spring Classics

By
published

'Fem always wins this title ... three times in a row. Every time, at the right time, she is super good' Pieterse praises compatriot's success in Liévin

Puck Pieterse competes in the elite women&#039;s race at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025
Puck Pieterse competes in the elite women's race at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning a stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in Liège last season, Puck Pieterse revealed that she will put a main focus on the Ardennes Classics this year once she begins her road racing season with Fenix-Deceuninck on the WorldTour in the spring.

The multi-disciplined rider concluded her off-road season with a bronze at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin on Saturday after being beaten by fellow road riders and compatriots, world champion Fem van Empel and silver medallist Lucinda Brand.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.