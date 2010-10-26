Hoy's Euro champs preparations on track

Image 1 of 2 Sir Chris Hoy (Great Britain) circles the top of the track before swooping to a sub 10 second 200m time trial in sprint qualification. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 Scotland at the ready for the team sprint. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Sir Chris Hoy's preparations for the European track championships appear on track after the Scot powered through the programme at Saturday night's Revolution 29 meeting in Manchester.

The multiple Olympic champion beat emerging talent David Daniell in the championship sprint before overcoming Jason Kenny in the final of the Keirin. He then joined Ross Edgar and Chris Pritchard as Scotland took on England in a team sprint that the English won in a close contest.

The news of the night for British fans was Hoy's scintillating form however, which puts him in good stead for the European titles after missing the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

On Sunday British Cycling announced its squad for the meet in Pruszków, Poland, which gets underway on November 5. Included in the team are fellow sprinters Matt Crampton, Jason Kenny and Ross Edgar plus Victoria Pendleton in the women's ranks.

The event in Poland is also the first qualification event for the London Olympics in 2012, where Hoy is expected to headline the Great Britain charge on home turf with Pendleton, both of whom won gold in Beijing two years ago.

It also signals a turn in fortunes for the 34-year-old Edinburgh native, who battled injury throughout 2009 and just two months ago was involved in a car accident that left his £80,000 Jaguar in a heavily damaged state.

Great Britain team for European Track Championships, November 5-7:

Men's sprint: Matt Crampton, Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, Ross Edgar

Men's endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Alex Dowsett, Jason Queally, Luke Rowe, Andy Tennant

Women's sprint: Victoria Pendleton, Jess Varnish

Women's endurance: Katie Colclough, Wendy Houvenaghel, Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott