Howard Grotts seriously injured in crash at Breck Epic one mile from finish line

Cape Epic winner Howard Grotts (Specialized) remained in a Denver, Colorado hospital on Thursday after suffering multiple, “serious” injuries from a crash in the final stage of the Breck Epic mountain bike race in Breckenridge six days ago.

He was airflighted to St. Anthony Hospital to treat injuries to his spine, ribs, clavicle and scapula, which race director Mike McCormack communicated on a GoFundMe campaign page created for Grotts.

According to a report by the Durango Herald, the 31-year-old resident of the Colorado town was listed in stable condition on Monday. Cyclingnews has reached out to race organisers for a medical update on Grotts as well.

Grotts, an accomplished off-road racing pro in the Life Time Grand Prix field, was in the GC lead of the men’s division of the six-day mountain bike stage race last Friday when he lost control of his bike and crashed. The event medical team responded at the scene, where Grotts regained consciousness, and he was moved by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital.

“About a mile from the finish, Howard lost control of his bike and sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. Our medical team responded quickly. They were at his side within minutes. They were immediately joined by local emergency services and Summit County Search and Rescue whose response team prepped Howard for transport,” McCormack wrote.

“Howard was airlifted to St Anthony's in Denver where the severity of his injuries could be fully evaluated and treated. They are extensive and include damage to his back, spine, ribs, clavicle and scapula.”

Going into the sixth and final stage of Breck Epic, Grotts had more than a 22-minute overall lead on Zach Calton. But with one mile to go to the finish line of the 29-mile stage, Grotts suddenly went off course.

The pro men’s field was then neutralized on stage 6 as many riders stopped to assist when they came upon the crash, all taking the same time as stage winner Matt Pike, who was the only rider ahead of Grotts at the time. Pike said he did not realise the severity of the crash but heard it.

“I could hear him behind me. There were a couple raised rocks and I heard what I thought was a pedal strike, which it very well could have been,” Pike told Brek Epic organisers in a post-race report. “I figured we had a gap and he sat up and rode it in, but I guess not.”

Lasse Konecny described the scene when he arrived with Robbie Day: “I pulled up and Robbie said, ‘go find somebody.’ He was wrapped around a tree and not moving. I knew there was a marshal nearby.”

McCormack set up the GoFundMe campaign for Grotts last weekend for assistance with his medical bills. As of August 22, the fundraiser had raised $88,945, with a goal set at $100,000.

Grotts won Cape Epic for a second time this year, teaming with Matthew Beers. He is racing in the Life Time Grand Prix for a third season, where he finished 10th at Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL and 13th at Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

"Grotts notched a victory on Wheeler's unforgiving steeps, finishing one minute ahead of stage runner-up, Lance Haidet," organisers of Breck Epic posted on Instagram.

"Many of you know that Howard suffered serious injuries the following day, just a mile from the finish line. A GoFundMe has been created to help offset medical expenses associated with his recovery.



"To find out more, or better yet, to donate, please visit the GoFundMe link in our IG bio."