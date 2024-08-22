Howard Grotts seriously injured in crash at Breck Epic one mile from finish line

Cape Epic winner and Life Time Grand Prix rider reported to be in 'stable condition' in Denver hospital as GoFundMe page surpasses $88,000

Cape Epic winner Howard Grotts (Specialized) remained in a Denver, Colorado hospital on Thursday after suffering multiple, “serious” injuries from a crash in the final stage of the Breck Epic mountain bike race in Breckenridge six days ago. 

He was airflighted to St. Anthony Hospital to treat injuries to his spine, ribs, clavicle and scapula, which race director Mike McCormack communicated on a GoFundMe campaign page created for Grotts.

