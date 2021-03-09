How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 – live TV and streaming

Tirreno-Adriatico returns on Wednesday, just six months after the delayed 2020 edition. The week-long race, which runs alongside Paris-Nice, features the stronger start list of the two this year, with a wealth of big-name GC contenders set to start, including four Tour de France champions.

Two of them, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, head up Ineos Grenadiers, while Tadej Pogačar leads UAE Team Emirates, and Vincenzo Nibali leads Trek-Segafredo's selection.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

As well as the Tour winners, Tirreno-Adriatico will feature a long list of other big GC names. Pavel Sivakov joins Bernal and Thomas, while Rafał Majka and Davide Formolo ride alongside Pogačar, and Giulio Ciccone lines up for Trek-Segafredo.

Colombians Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will have their eye on the Prati di Tivo summit finish, as will Spaniards Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Marc Soler (Movistar).

Julian Alaphilippe leads Deceuninck-QuickStep in the race of the two seas, while compatriots Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will also be on the start line. Others to watch include Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2020 winner Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), and Alaphiliippe's teammate João Almeida.

Sprint-wise, Peter Sagan is the headline name, with the Bora-Hansgrohe star set to make his season debut at the race. He'll be joined by Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën). Finally, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be eyeing up the final stage time trial, where he broke the course record last year.

The route starts with a flat sprint stage in Lido di Camaiore before heading into the hills for an uphill finish on stage 2. The third day is another for the sprinters, though features a tricky finish while stage 4 is the queen stage with a summit finish at Prati di Tivo (14.6km at 7 per cent).

Stage 5 is another tough day, featuring four laps of a finishing circuit in Castelfidardo which includes a 1km, 15 per cent wall of a climb. The penultimate stage to Lido di Fermo is another sprint stage, while stage 7 brings the traditional closing time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021.

Tirreno-Adriatico live stream

Tirreno-Adriatico will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

Host broadcaster Rai Sport will air the race in Italy. L'Equipe TV will air the race in France, while Sporza will air it in Belgium.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

