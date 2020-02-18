How to watch the Volta ao Algarve – live stream, TV, results

The 2020 European stage racing season is well under way and continues this week with a key warm-up race, the Volta ao Algarve, starting on Wednesday. Cyclingnews will be bringing you live reports, post-race reports, results and news throughout the five-day race.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 2019 edition of the race but will skip the event this time around and head to the UAE Tour instead.

There are plenty of contenders waiting to fill his place atop the podium - with Mathieu van der Poel (Fenix-Alpecin) making his 2020 road debut in Portugal.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are among the favourites for the overall classification, while the final 20km time trial should be right up world champion Rohan Dennis' alley.

The Volta ao Algarve will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

SKY Sport 9 will air the race in New Zealand and TV2 in Norway. Claro Sports will show the race in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 Volta ao Algarve

Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos, 195.6km – Wednesday, February 19

Start: 12:10 GMT, Finish: 17:00

Stage 2: Sagres - Alto da Fóia, 183.9km – Thursday, February 20

Start: 12:10 GMT, Finish: 17:00

Stage 3: Faro - Tavira, 201.9km – Friday, February 21

Start: 12:05 GMT, Finish: 17:00

Stage 4: Albufeira - Alto do Malhão, 169.7km – Saturday, February 22

Start: 12:40 GMT, Finish: 17:00

Stage 5: Lagoa - Lagoa ITT, 20.3km – Sunday, February 23

Start: 16:00 GMT