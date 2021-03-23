How to watch the men's and women's 2021 Classic Brugge-De Panne – live TV and streaming

Belgian Classics season restarts this week with the 45th edition of the Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne, the one-day race formerly known as the Driedaagse De Panne-Brugge, coming up on Wednesday and the fourth edition of the Classic Brugge-De Panne Women's WorldTour event on Thursday.

A showdown between the sprinters is expected on the pan-flat course which finishes close to the North Sea coast, though attackers can upset the applecart, as we saw with Yves Lampaert's win last October.

The Belgian's Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Sam Bennett will be among the favourites for victory at the race, with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) among the other top sprint names lining up in Brugge.

Men: Wednesday, March 24: Start 11:50 - Finish 17:00 CET - TV from 14:45 CET

Women: Thursday, March 25: Start 12:55 - Finish 16:30 - TV from 15:00 CET

At the women's race, the 2020 podium of Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT), and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) will be looking to repeat the feat this time around, too. Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) will also be on the line and looking to redeem herself after last year when she crossed the line first but was then relegated for deviating from her line during the sprint and officials awarded the win to Wiebes.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full live reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout both races. Read on to find out how to watch Brugge-De Panne via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Bennett will be supported at the race by trusted lead-out man Michael Mørkøv, while Florian Sénéchal and sprinter Álvaro Hodeg are also racing. Both Bahrain Victorious and Cofidis bring two options apiece in the form of Sonny Colbrelli and Phil Bauhaus, and Christophe Laporte and 2018 winner Elia Viviani, respectively.

Giacomo Nizzolo leads Qhubeka Assos, Fernando Gaviria leads UAE Team Emirates and Cees Bol leads Team DSM. A quartet of French sprinters will also be hoping to compete – Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ).

Elsewhere, David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) will also be in contention.

Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana Cipollini), Jolien D'Hoore, Elena Cecchini, Amy Pieters (SD Worx), Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Emma Norsgaard (Trek-Segafredo), and Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit-WNT) will all be competing at the women's race.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021.

Classic Brugge-De Panne live stream

The Classic Brugge-De Panne will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, Europe, Canada, and Australia on GCN+. The streaming service will also air the race in select other territories . A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

As well as the men's race on Wednesday, the women's race will be aired on both Eurosport and GCN+ in the territories listed above on Thursday.

In Belgium, Sporza and Tipik will air the race.

