How to watch the Maryland Cycling Classic via live streaming and local TV

The only UCI ProSeries event of the 2022 season in the United States, the Maryland Cycling Classic supported by UnitedHealthcare, will be broadcast from start to finish to a global audience on Global Cycling Network+ (GCN+) on September 4.

After a two-year delay related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the inaugural event gets the green light to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET in Sparks, Maryland for 120.4 miles (194 km) through the northern section of the mid-Atlantic state before rolling south for finish circuits in Baltimore, with an expected finish at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Cyclingnews will have a full race report, results, image gallery and news for the one-day race.

A global audience with a paid subscription to GCN+ will see the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic from start to finish. Across Canada and the US, Tour Tracker will provide a live stream for the entirety of the race, available to the US audience on both a free mobile app and live stream at MarylandCyclingClassic.us and to the Canadian audience via the web site. GCN and EuroSport+ will also provide video on demand footage following the event.

Regional viewers across Maryland, Washington, D.C. and neighbouring parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania have the option to view the race live on WNUV-CW. A 30-minute recap programme will be broadcast on September 5 on Maryland Public TV, from 11-11:30 a.m. ET.

The race features four WorldTour squads which will be led by riders with Grand Tour experience. Team BikeExchange-Jayco brings a pair of top sprinters Michael Matthews, who comes out of this year’s Tour de France with a stage win and two second placings, and Dylan Groenewegen, who also scored a stage win at the Tour and a runner-up on the Champs-Élysées. Israel-Premier Tech lines up with two-time Giro d’Italia points classification winner Giacomo Nizzolo and reigning Canadian road race champion Guillaume Boivin.

US-based WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and EF Education-EasyPost bring sold squads and top riders back to home soil, Trek led by all-rounder Quinn Simmons, who won the mountains classification at this year’s Tour de Suisse, and EF Education led by Neilson Powless, who rode to a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Tour de France, including the mighty l’Alpe d’Huez.

The contenders from Human Powered Health include reigning road race national champions, Kyle Murphy of the US and Pier-André Côté of Canada. Among the Continental squads, L39ION of Los Angeles brings firepower with Cory Williams, Tyler Williams and Ty Magner, while a USA National Team includes a pair of teammates from Wildlife Generation, Scott McGill, who earned bronze at the 2022 US Pro criterium and won two stages at Tour of Portugal, and Noah Granigan, who was second overall at Joe Martin Stage Race and won the KOM title at Tour of Turkey.

For route details check our report here about the 90 miles across rural roads at the outset from Sparks and the final 30 miles that take in four and half loops of a 7.5-mile circuit in downtown Baltimore.

