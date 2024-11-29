How to watch the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Dublin

Lucinda Brand and Fem van Empel will be among the cyclocross stars in action at the UCI World Cup in Dublin

With its second round of the season, the UCI Cyclocross World Cup returns to Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, December 1.

It's the third year in a row that the premier 'cross series will visit Ireland and a number of top names will be in action during the course of the afternoon at the women's and men's events.

Watch out for the likes of Fem van Empel, Lars van der Haar, Lucinda Brand, Eli Iserbyt, Annemarie Worst, Michael Vanthourenhout, Denise Betsema, and Thibau Nys all tackling the challenging course with races starting at 13:10 (women) and 14:40 (men).

UCI Cyclocross World Cup Dublin 2024 map (Image credit: UCI)

Watch Dublin World Cup Cyclocross on TV or live streaming for free

The UCI World Cup Cyclocross in Dublin will be aired for free in several countries around the world on the UCI Youtube page.

Coverage is geo-blocked for viewers in countries with TV deals, however, including the UK and Ireland.

If you live or are on holiday in countries with access to the UCI's streaming, then you can enjoy action with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the racing without shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

Watch Dublin World Cup Cyclocross live in the USA

The UCI World Cup Cyclocross in Dublin won't be aired in the USA via any of the usual options such as Max, Peacock, or Flobikes.

Instead, you'll have to head to the UCI Youtube page for full coverage, and the best part is that it's free!

Watch Dublin World Cup Cyclocross live in Canada

The UCI World Cup Cyclocross in Dublin will also be aired in Canada for free on the UCI Youtube page.

Watch Dublin World Cup Cyclocross live in the UK & Ireland

In the UK and Ireland, live coverage of the races will be broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 / €4.99 per month or £59.99 / €49.99 per year.

Watch Dublin World Cup Cyclocross live around the world

For Belgian commentary and coverage of the race from the country that knows cyclocross best, head to Sporza or RTBF.

Countries around Europe and the rest of the world will be able to stream the action via Discovery+/Max or the UCI Youtube page. Check the UCI guidance for country-by-country information.

Dublin World Cup Cyclocross live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our colleagues at TechRadar thoroughly tested several VPN services and came up with a few great recommendations below.

