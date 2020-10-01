How to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia - TV, live stream from anywhere

The Giro d'Italia gets underway this weekend for the rescheduled 2020 edition in an unusual October time slot, after the coronavirus pandemic forced pro cycling to come to an abrupt stop in the spring.

All of the rose-coloured glory of the Grande Partenza has been shifted from Budapest to Sicily amid the uncertainty, making for an almost entirely Italian percorso that stretches from the Mediterranean to the Alps as the autumn leaves begin to fall.

With a challenging, mountainous route and three individual time trials, the 2020 Giro d'Italia has attracted a slew of contenders, including 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), 2018 Vuelta a España champion Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), and 2019 Tour de France podium finisher Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

The race isn't just about the GC contenders, however, and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is sure to put on a show in his Giro debut along with other ciclamino jersey contenders Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race.

The Giro d'Italia will be aired live nearly in full by most broadcasters, including official hosts RAI, Eurosport, and across the globe on live television and streaming platforms.

The action gets underway on October 3 with the 15.1km individual time trial from Monreale to Palermo, a leg-opening test that will award the first maglia rosa.

An uphill finish on stage 2 will be one for the puncheurs while stage 3 sees the first major summit finish on the slopes of Mount Etna, making for an early shake-up in the overall classification. The sprinters will have to make it over the Portella Mandrazzi to contest the flat finish of stage 4, the last stage on Sicily before the race moves to the mainland for another climbing stage with the 22.7km-long category 1 Valico di Montescuro crested 12km before the finish line in Camigliatello Silano.

It could be another one for the fast men on stage 6 but with a category 3 climb and uphill push that will shed some pure sprinters, who will have a better shot on stage 7 to Brindisi and stage 8 to Vieste before another day for the climbers on stage 9 to Roccaraso.

A well-deserved rest day follows and the sprinters will have another chance on stage 10 to Tortoreto and stage 11 to Rimini along the Adriatic coast. A long, lumpy circuit starting and ending in Cesenatico should be a great day for the breakaway as the sprinters rest up for another push on stage 12 to Monselice.

The second individual time trial on stage 13 represents a shift in focus back to the overall contenders, with new world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos) sure to shine on the 34.1km test.

A tough second week ends with a summit finale at Piancavallo before the second rest day. The race heads toward the Alps, with a hilly 229km stage to San Daniele del Friuli a pleasant warm-up for the major mountain stages to Madonna di Campiglio, Laghi di Cancano. The latter stage climbs the Stelvio (weather permitting) before a decisive final climb of the Torri di Fraele.

A flat stage to Asti allows the sprinters one final chance before the race heads over the Colle dell'Agnello and dips into France for the final mountain push over - again, weather permitting - the Col d'Izoard, Montgenèvre for a finish at Sestriere before the final time trial in Milan.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Giro d'Italia will be aired live across Europe and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, on TDN in Central America and ESPN in South America and SkySports in New Zealand. SuperSport will host the race in South Africa and Abu Dhabi Sports in other African countries.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 for a month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Racing will also livestream the Giro d'Italia in the UK, Australia, Japan and select European countries with the GCN Race Pass (£6.99 per month or £39.99 per year).

In North America, both Fubo.tv and FloBikes will air the Giro d'Italia .

Subscribing to FloBikes cost $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races. Fubo.tv, meanwhile is available for a week's free trial, while their most popular package costs $54.99 per month for over 75 channels.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.